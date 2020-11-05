A Look at the VOLQ the Week Before the Election, Amid Earnings and a Covid Spike

By Luke Rahbari of Equity Armor Investments

Two factors I always consider before making any investment decision are correlations and relative value (RV). I want to know the correlation of that financial instrument (be it a stock, ETF, or a mutual fund) with major market indices and the RV of that instrument in relation to other similar financial instruments. It is not as a deep dive into quant world as you think, and it is really useful.

First, let us define these two factors: Relative Value is an asset worth in relation to similar assets. Whether you know it or not, you use RV analysis in everything you do every day. RV pricing is used in fast food, for example: it is the calculation between how much more you pay for a large versus a medium, in relation to how many more french fries you might get. Some might call the french fries example a value-trap, but that is a different topic for a different time.

Correlation is a statistic that measures the degree to which two securities move in relation to each other. Some also know this as Beta, which is a numeric value that measures the fluctuations of a stock to changes in the overall stock market.

Below is an example of how I use graphs to try and observe and predict correlations and RV.

So let’s assume I made the decision to get into tech stocks and bought the NDX-100. I could have bought FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google), or even just a single stock, but decided that the way the NDX is comprised gives me exposure to the FAANG gang, plus some other names that I want to own. There is my RV trade.

I like NDX, but I am a little apprehensive about the volatility and want to put a hedge on this trade. How do I find or decide what that hedge is?

Not only do I need to find an asset that has a consistent correlation to the NDX-100, but that correlation has to be negative correlation to the NDX-100. Why consistent? Because I need to be able to put this hedge on or take it off at any time in the next few days and weeks, and need it to stay steady in relation to how much of the NDX I own. Otherwise, it is just a hope and a prayer on if the hedge does what it is meant to do.

And why negative? Obviously, because I want the hedge to move in the opposite direction of my long asset, the NDX.

Now let us take a look at these correlations. Here is a graph of the NDX-100 and VOLQ. For me, the easiest way to understand these relationships is visual with graphs.

The negative correlation looks pretty good.

OK, back to the chart. Now I know that the VOLQ and NDX-100 have an inverse relationship. But how do I read the tea leaves and decide when to put the trade on? That's not so easy. But here are some points to consider that might be useful to make that decision. In the video with Jill Malandrino, I describe what the main drivers of the NDX-100 are, meaning the stocks that move the NDX; take a look at the following graph with stocks you most likely either own in an ETF or mutual fund: Microsoft and Apple.

According to the graphs, looks as if everything is pretty much moving as excepted. Stocks and the NDX are going up and VOLQ is going down. Now take a look at the last two weeks in the month of October.

Where do you think is a good entry point to buy VOLQ as a hedge?

I will set the table for you. We are in mid-October with a presidential election coming up on November 2 and everything that comes with that. We are deep in earnings season. Some companies are reporting better, some are not, some are giving good forward guidance, and some are not. We know earnings season can be a little more volatile and single stock prices might move in an unexpected manner. October is usually a volatile month even without a Presidential election.

However, over the long term, because we are long-term investors, we have to be invested in the market, whether it's May or October. In order to stay invested in the market, we at Equity Armor Investments always have a hedge on our portfolios to be able to ride-out the rough spots, re-balance and continue to stay invested. And over the long-term, we believe in market correlations and when those correlations are “breaking-down” or not acting in a way they should, we observe and then make a trading decision. We might be wrong on any single event, but over the long-term, these numbers should work in our favor.

Back to graph, where do you see correlations breaking down? Check out October 22 and 23. As the NDX and the two largest stocks in the market are trending down or sideways, VOLQ is going down. Late in the day, VOLQ seems to be trending lower while the NDX and the big stocks are trending lower as well. VOLQ broke a level or was close to a two week low while the market is going down and we have major market events in the near future.

So the correlation between the NDX and VOLQ had “broken” its usual trend. As the NDX moves lower, VOLQ should be moving higher. But it is trending lower or staying steady.

This gives us an opportunity to buy a hedge (VOLQ) or NDX put options, or NDX volatility, by buying a strangle or straddle because volatility is moving lower, while the Index is moving lower.

This seems like a good entry point. Maybe this is one of those times the correlations are breaking down and we could be wrong. But take into account both the possible news events and what type of earnings and political season we are in. And, over the long-term, VOLQ will move in the opposite direction of the NDX. When this “relationship” or correlation gets back to its normal path, we put a hedge on a position at a cheaper price that the correlation dictated. That is a winning trade.

Last point, which I will discuss further at another time, is the historical correlation and normalized levels for volatility and correlations. Recently, I heard an interview with a market expert who said that “historically speaking, the levels or prices for volatility were high.” Meaning, the prices for buying volatility or options were higher that where they might trade normally. “We have some seasonality in the numbers and volatility is high,” he said, and concluding that “when everyone is expecting a volatility event or a spike in volatility, it tends not to happen, so you should not buy any volatility here or pay high prices for volatility instruments like VOLQ or NDX options for portfolio protection."

What does that mean? Doses this ring true?

To translate what he meant, when market participants are expecting a volatility spike, the market participants have bid-up volatility and have pushed it to a level where the actual event that happens does not match the Expected volatility (Implied Volatility in relation to Realized Volatility). Buy the rumor; sell the news type of thing.

Maybe that is true, maybe not. Maybe that is true in this particular moment in time, maybe not.

The October levels of volatility on this chart are fairly high (if you take out March and April). So when looking at VOLQ for the entirety of 2020, VOLQ was at a fairly elevated level. But now go back to the 3rd chart, and take a look at where other market instruments were trading. Take a look at the correlations with the NDX or some of the large stocks and the VOLQ on October 22 and 23. Starting mid-day in October 22, AAPL is breaking down, NDX is holding steady, MSFT is trending a little higher, but VOLQ is trending lower and broke a 2 week support level to the downside. This looks to be a good entry point for a hedge. In relation to the other instruments in the market, we can own some hedges or volatility cheaper than what we might usually pay on a relative basis.

Levels, prices, numbers, graphs are all relative to where other assets might be trading. This is why I recommend you look at prices and levels of major market indexes every day. Then say to yourself, with this price action, I bet this stock or that stock or VOLQ is moving in this direction or I expect this instrument to moving higher or lower. Take an educated guess, and then go check out the actual value those instruments are trading, and ask why they are in-line or out-of-line. Become accustomed to these graphs and numbers. It is like driving. The more you do it, the better you become. Nothing will replace experience and repetition.

This is what traders mean when they say “feel for the market.” You can get a feel for the market.

Relative value and correlations. Keep these two things in mind when trading or investing.

I will leave you with this -- I have always said, be it trading commodities, equities, English muffins or whatever: Volatility from one asset class will ALWAYS bleed into other asset classes. The only question is how much volatility, and how fast.

Keep abreast of major indices, and be aware of major moves in asset classes you don’t trade. They will give you clues.

Best of luck with your trading.

