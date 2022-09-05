A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$21.6m US$19.7m US$18.7m US$18.1m US$17.8m US$17.7m US$17.7m US$17.9m US$18.1m US$18.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -12.92% Est @ -8.46% Est @ -5.34% Est @ -3.16% Est @ -1.63% Est @ -0.56% Est @ 0.19% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 1.34% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.4% US$20.5 US$17.8 US$16.0 US$14.7 US$13.7 US$13.0 US$12.3 US$11.8 US$11.3 US$10.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$141m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$18m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (5.4%– 1.9%) = US$547m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$547m÷ ( 1 + 5.4%)10= US$325m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$466m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$67.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent. NYSE:NPK Discounted Cash Flow September 4th 2022

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at National Presto Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.805. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For National Presto Industries, there are three important factors you should further examine:

