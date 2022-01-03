A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$761.4m US$1.64b US$2.10b US$2.40b US$2.91b US$3.29b US$3.61b US$3.87b US$4.09b US$4.28b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 12.96% Est @ 9.66% Est @ 7.35% Est @ 5.73% Est @ 4.6% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% US$711 US$1.4k US$1.7k US$1.8k US$2.1k US$2.2k US$2.2k US$2.3k US$2.2k US$2.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.3b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.0%) = US$86b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$86b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$44b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$63b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$87.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

NasdaqGS:MRVL Discounted Cash Flow January 3rd 2022

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Marvell Technology as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.154. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Marvell Technology, we've put together three essential items you should assess:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Marvell Technology you should know about. Future Earnings: How does MRVL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

