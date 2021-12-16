A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Lixiang Education Holding fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥33.2m CN¥35.3m CN¥37.1m CN¥38.6m CN¥39.9m CN¥41.1m CN¥42.2m CN¥43.2m CN¥44.2m CN¥45.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 8.04% Est @ 6.22% Est @ 4.94% Est @ 4.05% Est @ 3.42% Est @ 2.98% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.31% Est @ 2.21% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% CN¥31.3 CN¥31.3 CN¥31.0 CN¥30.4 CN¥29.6 CN¥28.7 CN¥27.8 CN¥26.8 CN¥25.9 CN¥24.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥287m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥45m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.1%– 2.0%) = CN¥1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥1.1b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= CN¥608m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥895m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$9.8, the company appears about fair value at a 7.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

NasdaqGM:LXEH Discounted Cash Flow December 16th 2021

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lixiang Education Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.840. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Lixiang Education Holding, we've put together three important elements you should look at:

