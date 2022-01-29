A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$133.3m US$72.6m US$45.4m US$33.7m US$27.9m US$24.7m US$22.8m US$21.7m US$21.2m US$20.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -37.46% Est @ -25.64% Est @ -17.36% Est @ -11.56% Est @ -7.51% Est @ -4.67% Est @ -2.68% Est @ -1.29% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% US$126 US$64.7 US$38.2 US$26.8 US$20.9 US$17.5 US$15.3 US$13.8 US$12.6 US$11.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$347m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$21m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.9%– 2.0%) = US$542m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$542m÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= US$306m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$653m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$20.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NasdaqGS:CCRN Discounted Cash Flow January 29th 2022

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cross Country Healthcare as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.897. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Cross Country Healthcare, we've put together three fundamental items you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Cross Country Healthcare has 4 warning signs (and 3 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does CCRN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

