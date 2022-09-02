A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Does the September share price for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$10.8m US$11.3m US$11.7m US$12.0m US$12.3m US$12.6m US$12.9m US$13.2m US$13.5m US$13.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 5.06% Est @ 4.12% Est @ 3.47% Est @ 3.01% Est @ 2.69% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.31% Est @ 2.2% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.07% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% US$10.1 US$9.8 US$9.5 US$9.2 US$8.8 US$8.4 US$8.0 US$7.7 US$7.3 US$7.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$85m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$14m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.0%– 1.9%) = US$276m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$276m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$140m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$225m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$14.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out. NYSE:BBW Discounted Cash Flow September 2nd 2022

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Build-A-Bear Workshop as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.199. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Build-A-Bear Workshop, we've compiled three fundamental items you should assess:

