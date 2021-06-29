A Look At The Fair Value Of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Patriot Transportation Holding fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.99m US$2.00m US$2.01m US$2.03m US$2.06m US$2.09m US$2.13m US$2.17m US$2.21m US$2.25m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -0.63% Est @ 0.15% Est @ 0.71% Est @ 1.09% Est @ 1.36% Est @ 1.55% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 1.77% Est @ 1.84% Est @ 1.88% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% US$1.9 US$1.7 US$1.6 US$1.6 US$1.5 US$1.4 US$1.3 US$1.3 US$1.2 US$1.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$14m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.2m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.0%) = US$46m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$46m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$23m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$37m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$11.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

NasdaqGS:PATI Discounted Cash Flow June 29th 2021

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Patriot Transportation Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.055. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Patriot Transportation Holding, there are three further elements you should consider:

