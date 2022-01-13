A Look At The Fair Value Of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.99b US$4.29b US$4.57b US$4.97b US$4.79b US$4.71b US$4.68b US$4.68b US$4.71b US$4.76b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.78% Est @ -0.66% Est @ 0.13% Est @ 0.68% Est @ 1.06% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5% US$3.8k US$3.9k US$3.9k US$4.0k US$3.7k US$3.4k US$3.2k US$3.1k US$2.9k US$2.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$35b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.8b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.5%– 2.0%) = US$139b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$139b÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= US$81b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$116b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$67.4, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

NasdaqGS:MDLZ Discounted Cash Flow January 13th 2022

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mondelez International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Mondelez International, there are three pertinent factors you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Mondelez International that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MDLZ's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

