A Look At The Fair Value Of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Does the May share price for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$24.8m US$27.6m US$27.2m US$27.0m US$27.1m US$27.3m US$27.6m US$28.0m US$28.4m US$28.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.6% Est @ -0.52% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 1.13% Est @ 1.39% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.69% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% US$22.9 US$23.6 US$21.5 US$19.8 US$18.3 US$17.1 US$16.0 US$15.0 US$14.1 US$13.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$181m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$29m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.0%) = US$481m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$481m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= US$220m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$401m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$12.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

NasdaqGS:CVGI Discounted Cash Flow May 19th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Commercial Vehicle Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.298. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Commercial Vehicle Group, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should assess:

