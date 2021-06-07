A Look At SolarWinds' (NYSE:SWI) Share Price Returns

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 14%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 39%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on SolarWinds because we don't have a long term history to look at.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year SolarWinds saw its earnings per share increase strongly. We don't think the growth guide to the sustainable growth rate in this case, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. So we are surprised the share price is down. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

SolarWinds' revenue is actually up 6.8% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SWI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 7th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how SolarWinds has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on SolarWinds' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 39% in the last year, SolarWinds shareholders might be miffed that they lost 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 1.9%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for SolarWinds (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like SolarWinds better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.