A Look At QuickLogic's (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Returns

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 75% in the last quarter. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Regrettably, the share price slid 68% in that period. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

Because QuickLogic made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, QuickLogic's revenue dropped 12% per year. That is not a good result. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 19% per year. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:QUIK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

This free interactive report on QuickLogic's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

QuickLogic shareholders gained a total return of 48% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand QuickLogic better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for QuickLogic you should know about.

We will like QuickLogic better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

