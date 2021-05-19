A Look At Pintec Technology Holdings' (NASDAQ:PT) Share Price Returns

It's nice to see the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) share price up 25% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 10% in one year, under-performing the market.

Pintec Technology Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Pintec Technology Holdings saw its revenue fall by 71%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money Meanwhile, the share price dropped by 10%. We would want to see improvements in the core business, and diminishing losses, before getting too excited about this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:PT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 48% in the last year, Pintec Technology Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 10%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 58% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pintec Technology Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Pintec Technology Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



