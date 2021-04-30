A Look At Orgenesis' (NASDAQ:ORGS) Share Price Returns

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shareholders, since the share price is down 47% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 70%. Furthermore, it's down 28% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Because Orgenesis made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Orgenesis saw its revenue grow by 22% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 14% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:ORGS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 55% in the last year, Orgenesis shareholders lost 6.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Orgenesis (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

