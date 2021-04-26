A Look At J.W. Mays' (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Returns

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 48% over a half decade.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over five years J.W. Mays' earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:MAYS Earnings Per Share Growth April 26th 2021

A Different Perspective

J.W. Mays shareholders are up 38% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 8% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for J.W. Mays you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

