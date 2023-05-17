A Look at Insurance ETFs Post a Mixed Bag Q1

The insurance sector is among the prime beneficiaries of a rate hike. This is because the sector players are able to earn higher returns on their investment portfolio of longer-duration bonds. But these firms incur losses as the value of longer-duration bonds goes down with a rise in interest rates. Nevertheless, since insurance companies have long-term investment horizons, they can hold investments until maturity and hence no actual losses are realized.



With the Fed slowing down the pace of rate hike and expectations of a pause in further hikes coupled with mixed results of the leading players in the industry, insurance ETFs struggled to find a footing over the last month. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF KIE and iShares U.S. Insurance ETF IAK are down more than 1% each (read: 4 ETFs Zones to Benefit as Fed Pushes Rate to Above 5%).

Insurance Earnings in Focus

The U.S. life insurance behemoth MetLife MET missed both earnings and revenue estimates. MetLife reported earnings of $1.52 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33 cents and declined 25% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues declined 7.7% year over year to $16.13 billion and were below the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. The second-largest U.S. life insurer and Prudential Financial PRU missed on earnings but beat on revenues. Earnings per share of $2.66 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 and decreased 16.1% from the year-ago earnings. Revenues grew 10.5% year over year to $15.1 billion and edged past the consensus mark of $13.24 billion.



One of the leading property and casualty insurers, Chubb Corp CB surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share by 174 cents and topped the revenue estimate by $429 million. Earnings per share improved 15.1% year over year. Another property and casualty insurer, Allstate ALL incurred a loss per share of $1.30, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.94. The company reported earnings of $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. Revenues grew 9.3% year over year to $13.8 billion, well above the consensus mark of $12.82 billion.



Earnings per share of $1.55 reported by Aflac AFL, a seller of supplemental health insurance, trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17 cents and improved 7.6% from the year-ago earnings. Revenues dropped 7.2% year over year to $4.8 billion and beat the consensus mark of $4.6 billion (see: all the Financial ETFs here).



Personal property and casualty insurer Travelers TRV posted earnings per share of $4.11, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 47 cents but declining 2.6% from the year-ago earnings. Revenues grew 10% year over year to $9.7 billion but missed the consensus mark of $9.8 billion.

ETFs in Focus

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)



SPDR S&P Insurance ETF follows the S&P Insurance Select Industry Index, holding well-diversified 49 stocks in its basket. About 47.3% of the portfolio is allocated to property and casualty insurance, while life & health insurance and insurance brokers round off the next two spots with double-digit exposure.



SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has managed $522.8 million in its asset base and trades in a good average daily volume of about 1.1 million shares. The product has an expense ratio of 0.35% and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Sector ETFs Likely to Gain on April Inflation Data).



iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)



With AUM of $424.9 million, iShares U.S. Insurance ETF offers exposure to U.S. companies that provide life, property and casualty, and full-line insurance. It tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index and holds 56 securities in its basket with a double-digit concentration on the top two firms.



Property & casualty insurance accounts for the largest share at 58.8%, while life & health insurance and multiline insurance round off the next two spots with double-digit exposure each. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF charges 39 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 49,000 shares per day. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.