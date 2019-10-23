A Look At Ford vs GM

Ford Motors (NYSE: F) was incorporated in 1903. Currently, the company has about 199,000 employees worldwide. They design, manufacture, market, and service Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles (“SUVs”), electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. They also provide financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (“Ford Credit”).

Ford has various competitors across the world. In this analysis we see how Ford does against General Motors, a fellow American Automobile Giant.

For detailed analysis see our interactive dashboard – How Does Ford’s Key Operating Metrics Compare With GM’s? In addition, here is more Consumer Discretionary data.

How does Ford’s Revenue compare with General Motors’ Revenue?

Ford had a constant increase in Total revenue over the past few years. It rose from $151.8 billion in 2016 to $160.3 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates the trend to continue and Total revenue to be around $160.9 billion in 2019. In this, revenue from the company’s Automobile division increased from $151.8 billion in 2016 to $160.3 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates the trend to continue and automotive revenue to be around $160.9 billion in 2019. Meanwhile the revenue from Financial Services division also saw an increase from $10.3 billion in 2016 to $12 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates Financial services revenue to be around $11.9 billion in 2019.

General Motors saw a fall in Total revenue over the past few years. It fell from $177.4 billion in 2016 to $149.1 billion in 2018 primarily due to GM selling the Opel/Vauxhall Business. Trefis estimates the trend to continue and Total revenue to be around $147.4 billion in 2019. In this, revenue from the company’s Automobile division fell from $167.9 billion in 2016 to $135.1 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates the trend to continue and automotive revenue to be around $132.6 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, the revenue from Financial Services division saw an increase from $9.5 billion in 2016 to $14 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates Financial services revenue to be around $14.8 billion in 2019.

Comparing Ford’s & GM’s Key Metrics:

1) Average Revenue per Vehicle

Ford’s average revenue per vehicle has seen a continuous rise from $21.3K per vehicle in 2016 to $24.8K per vehicle in 2018. Trefis estimates the metric to further improve to around $25.3K per vehicle in 2019.

GM’s average revenue per vehicle has also seen a continuous rise from $15.5K per vehicle in 2016 to $16.2K per vehicle in 2018. Trefis estimates the metric to fall a bit to around $16K per vehicle in 2019.

Further details regarding how additional Key metrics likehave trended for both these companies can be found in our interactive dashboard for

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.