A Look At Flotek Industries' (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Returns

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for half a decade as the share price tanked 84%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 27% in thirty days.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Flotek Industries wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Flotek Industries reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 23% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 13% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:FTK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 18th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Flotek Industries' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Flotek Industries' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 60%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 13% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Flotek Industries (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

