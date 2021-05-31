A Look At FibroGen's (NASDAQ:FGEN) Share Price Returns

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 61% decline in the share price in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 36% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 58% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

FibroGen wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, FibroGen saw its revenue grow by 1.2% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 17% for the last three years. It can be well worth keeping an eye on growth stocks that disappoint the market, because sometimes they re-accelerate. After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:FGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 31st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for FibroGen in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 45% in the last year, FibroGen shareholders lost 36%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for FibroGen that you should be aware of.

