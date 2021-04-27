A Look At Epizyme's (NASDAQ:EPZM) Share Price Returns

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 53% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 36% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months.

Epizyme wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Epizyme saw its revenue fall by 34%. That's not what investors generally want to see. In the absence of profits, it's not unreasonable that the share price fell 53%. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We don't generally like to own companies with falling revenues and no profits, so we're pretty cautious of this one, at the moment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:EPZM Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Epizyme

A Different Perspective

Epizyme shareholders are down 53% for the year, but the market itself is up 56%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Epizyme .

Epizyme is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

