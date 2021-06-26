A Look At Consolidated Communications Holdings' (NASDAQ:CNSL) Share Price Returns

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) share price has gained some 31% in the last three months. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 68% in that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

Consolidated Communications Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Consolidated Communications Holdings saw its revenue increase by 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price return isn't so respectable with an annual loss of 11% over the period. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CNSL Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Consolidated Communications Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Consolidated Communications Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Consolidated Communications Holdings' TSR, which was a 56% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Consolidated Communications Holdings' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 45%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 9% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Consolidated Communications Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Consolidated Communications Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.