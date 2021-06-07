A Look At Autolus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AUTL) Share Price Returns

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 52% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

We don't think Autolus Therapeutics' revenue of US$1,646,000 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that Autolus Therapeutics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Autolus Therapeutics investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

When it last reported its balance sheet in March 2021, Autolus Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$189m. That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 52% in the last year. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Autolus Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

While Autolus Therapeutics shareholders are down 52% for the year, the market itself is up 39%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 3.1%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Autolus Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Autolus Therapeutics .

