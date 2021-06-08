A Look At AssetMark Financial Holdings' (NYSE:AMK) Share Price Returns

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 11%. That's well below the market return of 38%. AssetMark Financial Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. On the other hand, we note it's up 9.2% in about a month.

AssetMark Financial Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

AssetMark Financial Holdings' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 1.0%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 11% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think AssetMark Financial Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Given that the market gained 38% in the last year, AssetMark Financial Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 11%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 7.5% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

