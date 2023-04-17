Personal Finance

A Look at Americans’ Student Loan Debt by State

April 17, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

A total of 47.9 million borrowers have student loan debt, with the average federal student loan debt at $37,574 per borrower and the average private student loan debt at $54,921 per borrower, according to the Education Data Initiative.

However, residents of some states have more debt, on average, than others. Scholaroo conducted a survey of 1,000 college students in the U.S. and collected data from public sources to determine the total cumulative loan amount in each of the 50 states, and the average amount of debt per borrower.

Here's a look at the states with the least and highest amounts of student loan debt per borrower.

Mayville State University North Dakota

50. North Dakota

  • Average student loan debt: $30,000

Iowa City, USA - October 8, 2011: The Old Capitol building on the Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa.

49. Iowa

  • Average student loan debt: $31,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Wyoming: $25,378

48. Wyoming

  • Average student loan debt: $31,000
Average Student Loan Debt in South Dakota: $31,362

47. South Dakota

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000

Average Student Loan Debt in Oklahoma: $25,856

46. Oklahoma

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000
West Virginia University

45. West Virginia

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Wisconsin: $30,059

44. Wisconsin

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000

10913, Nebraska

43. Nebraska

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Rhode Island: $31,217

42. Rhode Island

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Utah: $19,975

41. Utah

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000

University-of-Idaho

40. Idaho

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
10913, kentucky

39. Kentucky

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000

38. Kansas

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000

Average Student Loan Debt in Indiana: $29,562

37. Indiana

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Texas: $26,292

36. Texas

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Maine: $31,295

35. Maine

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000

University of Arkansas campus

34. Arkansas

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000
10913, Montana

33. Montana

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Nevada: $24,128

32. Nevada

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000

Average Student Loan Debt in Minnesota: $31,915

31. Minnesota

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000
Average Student Loan Debt in New Mexico: $21,373

30. New Mexico

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000
Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

29. Alaska

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000

Average Student Loan Debt in New Hampshire: $36,367

28. New Hampshire

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000
Massachusetts Institute of Technology

27. Massachusetts

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Louisiana: $27,138

26. Louisiana

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000

Ohio-State-University-Columbus

25. Ohio

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000
Yale Univesrity Connecticut

24. Connecticut

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000
Students walk in front of the Arizona State Museum on the University of Arizona Campus in Tucson Arizona USA.

23. Arizona

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000

Average Student Loan Debt in Washington: $24,609

22. Washington

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000
University of Missouri

21. Missouri

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000
Camden, New Jersey, USA - October 31, 2016: Daytime view of the 330 Cooper residence hall and adjacent buildings on the Rutgers University Camden campus.

20. New Jersey

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000

Average Student Loan Debt in Pennsylvania: $35,759

19. Pennsylvania

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000
10913, Michigan

18. Michigan

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000
University of Tennessee Knoxville

17. Tennessee

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000

Average Student Loan Debt in Hawaii: $26,092

16. Hawaii

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
Average Student Debt in California: $22,744

15. California

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Mississippi: $29,384

14. Mississippi

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000

University-of-Colorado-Boulder

13. Colorado

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Oregon: $27,321

12. Oregon

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Alabama: $31,275

11. Alabama

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000

Recitation Hall at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.

10. Delaware

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Vermont: $28,662

9. Vermont

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Average Student Loan Debt in North Carolina: $25,562

8. North Carolina

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000

10913, Illinois

7. Illinois

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Average Student Loan Debt in New York: $30,346

6. New York

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Florida: $24,461

5. Florida

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000

Average Student Loan Debt in South Carolina: $30,123

4. South Carolina

  • Average student loan debt: $39,000
Average Student Loan Debt in Virginia: $29,296

3. Virginia

  • Average student loan debt: $39,000
10913, Georgia

2. Georgia

  • Average student loan debt: $42,000

Average Student Loan Debt in Maryland: $27,455

1. Maryland

  • Average student loan debt: $43,000

All data is sourced from Scholaroo's Student Loan Debt Index and is accurate as of March 8, 2023.

