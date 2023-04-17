A Look at Americans’ Student Loan Debt by State

A total of 47.9 million borrowers have student loan debt, with the average federal student loan debt at $37,574 per borrower and the average private student loan debt at $54,921 per borrower, according to the Education Data Initiative.
Student Loans: Court Allows $6 Billion in Forgiveness Funds To Proceed for 200,000 Borrowers
Read: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero
However, residents of some states have more debt, on average, than others. Scholaroo conducted a survey of 1,000 college students in the U.S. and collected data from public sources to determine the total cumulative loan amount in each of the 50 states, and the average amount of debt per borrower.
Here's a look at the states with the least and highest amounts of student loan debt per borrower.
50. North Dakota
- Average student loan debt: $30,000
Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?
49. Iowa
- Average student loan debt: $31,000
48. Wyoming
- Average student loan debt: $31,000
47. South Dakota
- Average student loan debt: $32,000
Explore: 10 Best Cash Advance Apps That Cover You Until Payday
46. Oklahoma
- Average student loan debt: $32,000
45. West Virginia
- Average student loan debt: $32,000
44. Wisconsin
- Average student loan debt: $32,000
Read: Best States To Move If You Don't Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
43. Nebraska
- Average student loan debt: $32,000
42. Rhode Island
- Average student loan debt: $33,000
41. Utah
- Average student loan debt: $33,000
Read: Every State's Richest Celebrity
40. Idaho
- Average student loan debt: $33,000
39. Kentucky
- Average student loan debt: $33,000
38. Kansas
- Average student loan debt: $33,000
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
37. Indiana
- Average student loan debt: $33,000
36. Texas
- Average student loan debt: $33,000
35. Maine
- Average student loan debt: $33,000
Read: 10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
34. Arkansas
- Average student loan debt: $34,000
33. Montana
- Average student loan debt: $34,000
32. Nevada
- Average student loan debt: $34,000
Social Security: Whether You're 62, 65, 67 or 70, Here's Why Your Age Matters
31. Minnesota
- Average student loan debt: $34,000
30. New Mexico
- Average student loan debt: $34,000
29. Alaska
- Average student loan debt: $34,000
Read: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?
28. New Hampshire
- Average student loan debt: $34,000
27. Massachusetts
- Average student loan debt: $35,000
26. Louisiana
- Average student loan debt: $35,000
Explore: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable
25. Ohio
- Average student loan debt: $35,000
24. Connecticut
- Average student loan debt: $35,000
23. Arizona
- Average student loan debt: $35,000
I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
22. Washington
- Average student loan debt: $36,000
21. Missouri
- Average student loan debt: $36,000
20. New Jersey
- Average student loan debt: $36,000
Read: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida
19. Pennsylvania
- Average student loan debt: $36,000
18. Michigan
- Average student loan debt: $36,000
17. Tennessee
- Average student loan debt: $37,000
Read: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
16. Hawaii
- Average student loan debt: $37,000
15. California
- Average student loan debt: $37,000
14. Mississippi
- Average student loan debt: $37,000
Explore: 6 Richest People in the World You've Never Heard of
13. Colorado
- Average student loan debt: $37,000
12. Oregon
- Average student loan debt: $37,000
11. Alabama
- Average student loan debt: $37,000
Read: Here's How Much Money Experts Say You Should Have in Your Savings Account If You're in Your 50s
10. Delaware
- Average student loan debt: $38,000
9. Vermont
- Average student loan debt: $38,000
8. North Carolina
- Average student loan debt: $38,000
Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now
7. Illinois
- Average student loan debt: $38,000
6. New York
- Average student loan debt: $38,000
5. Florida
- Average student loan debt: $38,000
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
4. South Carolina
- Average student loan debt: $39,000
3. Virginia
- Average student loan debt: $39,000
2. Georgia
- Average student loan debt: $42,000
Read: The 15 Biggest Bank Failures in US History
1. Maryland
- Average student loan debt: $43,000
All data is sourced from Scholaroo's Student Loan Debt Index and is accurate as of March 8, 2023.
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Look at Americans’ Student Loan Debt by State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.