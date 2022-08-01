A LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) insider lowered their holding by 32% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:LL ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

LL Flooring Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Douglas Moore, sold US$221k worth of shares at a price of US$21.04 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$10.04. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Douglas Moore.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.53k shares worth US$150k. But they sold 10.51k shares for US$221k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LL Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

I will like LL Flooring Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of LL Flooring Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.3% of LL Flooring Holdings shares, worth about US$9.7m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LL Flooring Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no LL Flooring Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of LL Flooring Holdings insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for LL Flooring Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.