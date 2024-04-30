A Little-Known Economic Report May Have Just Changed Everything for the Fed

As most traders, investors, and market watchers are focused on this week’s FOMC meeting, there are clues popping up all the time as to what the Fed will say when they release their decision tomorrow, or maybe what they will not say. The most recent came this morning from a report that is neither particularly well-known nor widely reported.

We all know about some data releases: things like the jobs numbers that will be out on Friday; PPI and CPI, which give a snapshot of the previous month’s inflation; GDP, which shows growth; and a few others that are widely seen as “significant.” But there are also economic reports from various government agencies and private bodies pretty much every day, most of which get very little attention.

That is usually true of Employment Cost Index (ECI), which was released this morning. It is normally seen as being a bit of a non-event. It is a quarterly number, and therefore not as immediate as something like hourly wages, a number that is included in each monthly jobs report. It is just seen as a little bit out of date by the time it is released. However, in the current environment and because of the timing, ECI may be the most important data point we hear this month.

The fight against inflation, as most of us are now aware, is not about tracking monthly numbers so much as longer-term trends, and the underlying factors that might indicate future price increases are more important than the actual price increases observed over the last month.

Inflation tends to be sticky because it can become a vicious cycle. As the price of goods and services increase, workers demand higher wages and salaries so as to maintain their standard of living, which increases the cost of producing goods and services, prompting price increases that result in demands for even higher wages, etc.

That cycle is what most economists, and certainly the Fed, fears most. And this morning’s ECI report and other available data suggest we may be getting into it right now. The index rose by 1.2% last quarter, higher than the expected 1% and a big increase on the 0.9% shown in the last quarter of last year.

When you couple that with the underlying message from earnings from brand-driven companies like Pepsi (PEP), Coca-Cola (KO) during their earnings calls, the picture is not encouraging. They both reported that price hikes aren’t massively impacting sales volume, and gave upbeat guidance for Q2, making it look like America, and to some extent the whole world, is in a classic inflationary cycle.

The narrative espoused by the bulls right now is that the worst of inflation is behind us and that the recent pause in progress is just that, a pause. However, this morning’s ECI report suggests that while double digit price hikes are probably not coming at us any time soon, the persistent vicious cycle of inflation may just be beginning.

That would have an impact at any time, but coming as it did just as the FOMC members sat down to deliberate, it is of particular significance. It will be the last thing the committee members hear and those committee members, as human beings, will be subject to some kind of recency bias despite any attempt to be completely objective.

That is why, over just the last few hours, my expectations for what we will hear from Jerome Powell tomorrow have changed. It is now less likely that he will be noncommittal. He will feel the need to address what is freshest in people’s minds, which is that employment costs for American businesses have risen more than expected and that big companies that have increased prices have been encouraged to continue to do so by the fact that consumers have not resisted the price hikes.

That, as Powell will be all too aware, is a classic vicious cycle of inflation and if it is to be broken, something must change. He cannot continue to talk about rate cuts as if they are inevitable and imminent and must start to prepare the market for none this year, and even the possibility of a further hike at some point. And all of that is because of the ECI, a report that has garnered very little attention in the past.

