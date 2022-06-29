InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor’s note: “A Little-Known Altcoin Could Survive Crypto Winter (And Break Out After)” was previously published in October 2021. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

Back in October, I wrote to tell you that Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) was on the verge of a golden cross. And I thought it could vault BTC to $100,000 and beyond — and bring other crypto higher with it.

Now, history bears this out:

In late 2015, Bitcoin struck a golden cross right before surging from $200 to $20,000…

In mid-2019, a golden cross prompted Bitcoin to jump from $3,000 to over $10,000 in just six months.

Once again, in mid-2020, a golden cross formed on Bitcoin’s chart. And it sent BTC soaring from $10,000 to $60,000 in just eight months.

Then, I talked about how rare it is for everything to go right (for the stars to align, so to speak).

Until more recently, funding was at an all-time high. Indeed, blockchain companies hit a record $6.6 billion.

Financial support was rapidly improving. Wall Street big shots began to rally behind cryptos. Even Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s crypto bear, is now allowing its clients to trade alt coins.

And adoption, accessibility, legal tailwinds, and supply-demand dynamics had all turned favorable for cryptos.

Source: Marc Bruxelle / Shutterstock.com

But the crypto markets move in tandem with assets. The U.S. economy has struggled with runaway inflation, soaring yields and enormous rate hikes from the Fed. Now it faces an incoming recession, and stocks have plummeted into a bear market. Cryptocurrencies have tanked with them, and it seems we may be headed for a new crypto winter.

In any event, I’m telling you this now for two reasons.

One, bear markets don’t last forever. They always transform into new bull markets. And they also offer some incredible buying opportunities.

Two, our team has identified a promising, little-known altcoin to buy right now. It’s one that could survive the crypto winter — and break out big after it ends.

The Crypto “Plumbing” of the Blockchain

So… what’s the story on this crypto?

Well, for starters, it’s an oracle token. Oracles are basically the “plumbing” of blockchain cities. As plumbing transports utilities throughout cities, oracles transport data throughout the blockchain.

You might be quick to point out that plumbing isn’t “sexy.” And it’s not. But it is necessary.

What would you do without your utilities?

Most of us wouldn’t survive. By the same token (no pun intended) blockchain systems would not operate fluidly or quickly without good oracles.

In the real world, the utility providers have turned into economic titans. Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is an $80-plus billion company. Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is worth $47 billion. And Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is worth $64 billion.

These are huge companies.

The same will be true in the blockchain universe. The providers of blockchain “plumbing” — oracles — will become economic titans. Using the real world as a parallel, the blockchain universe’s biggest oracle tokens could one day be worth $50-plus billion.

Here’s the investment opportunity: Today, only one oracle token — Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD) — has a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. (Currently, LINK is over $2 billion).

The rest hover under $200 million…

The Final Word on a Winning Token

In short, with oracle tokens, we see a handful that could soar from ~$200 million to $50-plus billion over time. That’s a 250X discrepancy.

This discrepancy only exists because of a broader underappreciation of the value oracles add to the blockchain universe. And that stems from a misunderstanding about how blockchain systems actually work.

But that misunderstanding won’t last much longer, nor will this underappreciation. And soon enough, oracle tokens will become some of the biggest winners in the crypto market.

The crypto we bought in Ultimate Crypto is the best oracle token. It is the technologically strongest oracle token in the game — and the one oracle token that we believe has the biggest upside potential.

In other words, it’s the cream of the crop in an industry that will soar after this crypto winter ends.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

