A Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) insider increased their holdings by 11% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Limoneira Company's (NASDAQ:LMNR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Limoneira

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jesus Loza bought US$528k worth of shares at a price of US$12.80 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$13.79. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Jesus Loza was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Jesus Loza bought 61.56k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$13.63. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:LMNR Insider Trading Volume September 23rd 2022

Insiders At Limoneira Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Limoneira shares. In total, CFO & Treasurer Mark Palamountain dumped US$57k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Limoneira

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Limoneira insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 6.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Limoneira Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Limoneira stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Limoneira has 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

