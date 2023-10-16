A Liminal Market: Will Equities Remain Resilient in the Face of Rates, Geopolitics and Upcoming Earnings?

Much of the attention around capital markets generally and, more specifically, options, focuses on change. I’ve advanced the idea that change is the constant, but the rate of change ebbs and flows. We invest or trade precisely because we’re anticipating some change.

The recent changes in longer-term interest rates have been significant and it feels like markets have entered a liminal space, which can be frightening. Major equity indexes have been rangebound over the past four and a half months. Are we on the precipice of a breakout? A breakdown?

Last week, we highlighted the “Twilight Zone” dynamics in the bond markets. The rapidly increasing cost of money continues to reverberate across asset classes. According to the National Association of Realtors, housing affordability is at the lowest levels since the early 1980s.

As a reminder, housing, and the related consumption accounts for between 15% and 18% of annual gross domestic product (GDP) in the U.S. Most of the spending is on “related” markets like home improvement, furniture, lawn care, etc. These investments aren’t going to zero, but they are likely to be curtailed in a higher rates world. The degree to which it will impact overall GDP remains to be seen.

Geopolitically, the rate of change continues to escalate. The most recent shift includes the tragic events unfolding in Israel and the West Bank. China has been gripped by its private/public debt load and an unsteady property market. Beyond that, tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan continue to percolate. The Russia/Ukraine war continues with no end in sight.

Domestically, we’re reentering a presidential election cycle. Economic data remains “mixed,” but the labor market and consumer spending has been strong despite the shift in rates. In fact, the bear market for bonds is now 28 months old (peak end of July 2020). The U.S. 30-year yield is back at 5% for the first time since the middle of 2007 (previous housing market peak).

Any of the above changes could be scary in isolation. The confluence and velocity of change economically, internationally and domestically over the past few years is somewhat staggering. And yet, the Nasdaq-100® Index (NDX) is 9% off all-time highs and higher by 37.4% over the past year. For the sake of comparison, the S&P 500® Index (SPX) is up 19% over the same time frame.

The probability of another 25-basis point rate hike at the November 1 meeting for the Federal Reserve (Fed) has collapsed over the past month. In mid-September, the futures market priced in 41% odds of a November hike. That’s now closer to 10%. However, the chances of a December hike remained steady, around 35% - 40%.

Do you believe the Fed is done hiking? Do you believe they will start easing policy (cutting rates) in early 2024 or will they remain “higher for longer?” What impact might that have on major equity markets? Could your outlook be expressed using index options?

Liminality

The “liminal” concept is rooted in anthropology. From a linguistic perspective, the term means “threshold,” a point in time between what was and what will be. In many ways, we’re always in a liminal space, but the present moment seems to be a more important “threshold.” Points of transition often hold great significance. In other words, there’s risk and real opportunity.

Have we seen the edge for short- and longer-term rates? Will the term structure for U.S. rates markets normalize in the coming months?

Are we on the brink of a much broader geopolitical crisis? Will Congress settle on a new Speaker of the House in time to advance a budget deal before the next “shutdown deadline” (November 17)?

Will equity markets remain resilient in the face of rates, geopolitics and the upcoming earnings deluge?

The markets have been buoyant despite the turmoil. Is this the start of another leg higher where the NDX retests the 16,000 level from summer? Could we establish new highs during the holiday season? Or are we at a perilous precipice?

Optionality

Absent optionality, most market exposure is linear. Longs benefit from the reference asset moving higher and risk lower levels. It’s a one-to-one relationship.

At the portfolio level, index options strategies can be used to change the risk/reward relationship for the life of the options. Optionality is valuable. Long options exhibit convexity.

By way of example, if you’re concerned about the potential for a 10% into year-end for the NDX, you could structure a put butterfly to offset some of the dollar risk. To be clear, this is an example and not a recommendation.

NDX Dec 29, 2023, Expiration – Index reference 15,000

+1 NDX 14,250 put @ 290 (95% moneyness)

-2 NDX 13,500 put @ 161 (90% moneyness)

+1 NDX 12,750 put @ 92 (85% moneyness)

That defined risk strategy could be executed around $60 as of 10/13. That’s a $6k outlay (risk) to own a 750-point wide butterfly. The most the position could be worth at expiration would be $75k, which would mean $69k in position profit and loss (P&L).

If you have a million-dollar portfolio that tracks the NDX closely, a 10% in decline in value would show a loss of $100k. That would put the index right around 13,500 at year-end.

The put butterfly hedge would offset about 70% of the downside exposure. If the index moves higher into year-end and the fly is held, it would be a 6-basis point drag on performance.

On the upside, a similarly structured call butterfly for those targeting a 10% advance (16,500) into year-end would be more costly. That could be executed for ~$127 as of mid-October. So, you would pay $12,700 for a spread that could be worth a maximum of $75k at expiration.

(105%/110%/115% call butterfly December 29 expiration).

That’s a clear example of how index option skew alters the risk/reward setups on similar strategies with different directional bents.

Linear

Many anticipate life to unfold on a linear basis. We imagine future paths that are unimpeded and direct. Experience shows that paths are rarely linear. Like equity markets, there are ups and downs. Some of the moves are sharp and others more gradual.

Index options may help to smooth the uncertain path ahead. We cannot change what was, but we may be able to alter the risk ahead.

