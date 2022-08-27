A Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) insider lowered their holding by 29% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Li Auto Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LI ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Li Auto

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Director, Xing Wang, for US$5.5m worth of shares, at about US$27.30 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$30.30. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 29% of Xing Wang's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Xing Wang.

Xing Wang sold a total of 388.01k shares over the year at an average price of CN¥27.55. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:LI Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Does Li Auto Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Li Auto insiders own 32% of the company, worth about US$9.5b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Li Auto Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Li Auto insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

