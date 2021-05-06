A Letter From The Motley Fool Co-Founder David Gardner

Where you place your focus in life matters. The attention you give to your family, to your work, to your hobbies, to investing, is powerful. Because your focus is powerful, it should be intentional.

Much of my work and life's focus has been on picking stocks for you, my fellow Fools. It all started in July of 1993 when my brother, Tom, our pal Erik, and I launched The Motley Fool paper newsletter. For more years than I would ever have expected (including 19 with Stock Advisor and 16 with Rule Breakers) I've been working with many talented Fools to bring members three picks a month, along with 10 Best Buys Now a month. Starter Stocks each year, too! Month after month, year after year.

As I said, where you place your focus in life matters, and now I am choosing to shift my focus from the stock market and invest time in other endeavors. After nearly 30 years focused on publicly picking stocks, this wasn't a decision I took lightly.

I have loved doing it, and loved the companies I've recommended. Most of all, I have loved the people and their stories: people like you who've taken a risk, called themselves Fools, and become Rule Breakers with me!

While some things will change here at The Motley Fool, much will remain the same.

In the coming month, I will be handing off my stock-picking responsibilities to incredibly talented teams who have worked alongside me for years. They're people you already know because they've served as longtime analysts for The Motley Fool, people who know my approach at least as well as I do. The Rule Breaker philosophy and the framework in place will not change and I expect our team to keep racking up the wins for you.

I remain Co-Chairman of The Motley Fool, and Chief Rule Breaker. For life, I expect. I will continue to speak to members and the public, and continue my weekly podcast, Rule Breaker Investing.

I also am greatly jazzed to be Chairman of The Motley Fool Foundation, our public charity that is beginning to work with you to unlock financial freedom for so many more. Tom and I want to bring "smarter, happier, richer" not just to those who can afford a Motley Fool subscription today, but to ALL.

Now, there's one last thing I'd like to say about the future of The Motley Fool. Another reason I'm inspired to put my focus toward some new opportunities is the health of our company.

Thanks to you, our members, and to the prosperity we are co-creating, our company is not just the strongest it's ever been in its history, but it's turning into one of the stronger companies in all of global finance. We are a private company, private by intention, with a still largely untold story. Thanks to my brother, Tom, and our leadership team, we are better positioned than ever to lead individual investors through this amazing new world of possibilities.

I hope your life has been enriched by mine. I hope I have made you smarter, happier, and richer. And though the next 27 years of my life won't contain nearly as much focus on the stock market, for me, and for you, the many gains we have made together are real, and will endure.

So to close for now, I want to thank you for suffering this Fool gladly for these many years.

