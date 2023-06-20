A lawyer's racism can impede duty to client, Massachusetts high court says

By Hassan Kanu

(Reuters) - (Editor’s note: This column contains language in paragraph 5 that readers may find offensive)

When a bigoted lawyer represents a client who belongs to a group that the attorney is prejudiced against, an inherent conflict of interest can arise, a state supreme court held last week in what is considered the first ruling of its kind.

The June 15 decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court includes some important limitations, but it nonetheless represents groundbreaking judicial recognition that racism and other discrimination can frustrate a lawyer’s duty to zealously represent their clients’ interests.

A number of the country’s most prominent legal and civil rights organizations had filed briefs urging the Massachusetts high court to draw a hard line protecting defendants against lawyers who discriminate, including the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, the state chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Innocence Project, and the Hispanic National Bar Association.

The court on June 15 unanimously reversed convictions against Anthony Dew, a Black, Muslim man convicted of drug and sex trafficking charges. Dew’s court-appointed public defender expressed an array of extreme prejudices in numerous social media posts, including violent anti-Black racism and anti-Muslim sentiments, according to the court's ruling.

The case involved attorney Richard M. Doyle, a court-appointed attorney who had chastised Dew for wearing a kufi prayer cap when they first met in 2016, the opinion said. Doyle left a second meeting without speaking after seeing Dew’s prayer cap again. He told Dew not to “wear that shit in court” during their final meeting, and encouraged him to accept a longer sentence than a prior attorney had sought, the opinion said.

Doyle died in 2021, according to the opinion.

The chief counsel for the state's public defender agency, the Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services, told me that the high court granted "appropriate relief."

“We have zero tolerance when it comes to racist, hateful rhetoric from our attorneys — both from staff and members of the private bar," Anthony Benedetti said in an email.

In 2017, the committee investigated a complaint against Doyle — who was a court-appointed attorney for low-income defendants from 1991 to 2017. It concluded that his personal beliefs and extreme bigotry made it impossible for Doyle to fairly and ethically represent non-white people, Muslims, immigrants and people who identify as transgender.

Doyle made many Facebook posts between 2014 and 2016 that showed contempt for a number of marginalized groups, including offensive Islamophobic comments that used the slur “raghead," for example, according to the opinion.

The committee issued a public notice to Doyle’s former clients following his death, informing them that they may be entitled to a new trial or reversal of a guilty plea. It has received requests for counsel from about 70 people, Benedetti said.

“The conflict of interest inherent in counsel’s bigotry against persons of the defendant’s faith and race, which manifested during counsel’s representation of the defendant, deprived the defendant of his right to effective assistance of counsel — a right upon which our entire system of criminal justice depends to ensure a ‘fair trial,’” the court said.

Under the state constitution, defendants are entitled to a new trial as long as they can establish an actual conflict of interest, the justices added. By contrast, the U.S. Supreme Court’s interpretations of the U.S. Constitution requires a showing that the conflict negatively impacted their lawyer’s performance – a tall order that leaves defendants attempting to probe a person’s mind or to speculate about what fair representation would have looked like if the lawyer hadn't had a conflict.

Edward Gaffney, Dew’s court-appointed attorney at the high court, told me that “it's gratifying to know how seriously the Massachusetts court system takes bigotry and how committed they are to keeping it out of their courts.”

Dew has served several years in state prison, according to Gaffney. The court’s order means state prosecutors can retry Dew. Any potential resulting sentence would consider his time served as a factor.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s condemned the “anti-Muslim and racist sentiments” expressed by Doyle.

“While we vigorously pursue convictions in every prosecution we bring forward, we recognize the societal imperative of effective and unbiased representation for all defendants,” the spokesperson said. “We are reviewing the underlying case and will determine our future actions based on that review.”

Hayden’s offices didn’t answer questions about how the ruling will affect their approach in appeals by Doyle’s other prior clients.

The Massachusetts court’s analysis reinforces the right to legal representation and likely will boost public confidence in the state’s justice system. Still, the court’s majority didn’t go quite as far to strengthen the right to fair representation as that analysis allows for.

Six of the justices decided not to directly address the question of whether Doyle’s racist and Islamophobic Facebook posts alone could establish an actual conflict — as opposed to the posts in combination with his demeaning comments to Dew about his religious attire.

That gray area could complicate appeals by Doyle’s former clients and other people relying on the court’s precedent to challenge their own lawyer’s performance based on discriminatory treatment.

One member of the court, at least, said that the posts at issue were severe and numerous enough to conclude that Doyle couldn’t be an effective and committed advocate for a Black Muslim man like Dew. Justice Elspeth Cypher wrote that “Doyle's behavior toward the defendant” added context to the discussion, but was "not necessary to determine whether there was an actual conflict."

Overall, the court’s ruling addressed the important question of whether and how a lawyer’s discriminatory views and actions can result in a conflict of interest for a client. And its analysis — especially Cypher’s concurrence — serves to lay out a sensible path that other state can follow.

