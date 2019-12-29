A Late-Year Recovery Saved UnitedHealth Stock

For UnitedHealth Group, 2019 was a year marked by the rise—and fall—of worries over proposals to remake the American health care system. Those worries are mostly over, but are bound to rise again before the 2020 election.

For UnitedHealth Group, 2019 was a year marked by the rise—and fall—of worries over proposals to remake the American health care system. Those fears are bound to rise again before the 2020 election.

With the year almost over, we’re taking a look at all 30 stocks in the Dow, starting with the worst performer—Walgreens Boots Alliance—and working our way up to the highest-flying stock in the benchmark—Apple. The ranking may shift before the close of 2019 trading, but the stories behind the stocks shouldn’t.

For UnitedHealth Group, 2019 was a year marked by the rise—and fall—of worries over proposals to remake the American health care system.

The stock is ending the year up about 19%, putting it right in the middle of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in terms of year-to-date performance. But that comes after long months in which the fortunes of the health insurance firm looked grim.

In April 2019, Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a new version of his Medicare for All bill, which would effectively torch the private health insurance industry. Between April 10, when Sanders introduced the bill, and April 18, as Medicare for All dominated headlines, shares of UnitedHealth Group (ticker: UNH) fell 10.9%, while the broader S&P 500 index rose 0.9%. Shares of the S&P 500 Managed Health Care industry index were down 12.7% over that period.

Yet over the next few months, the stock clawed its way back. The stock is up about 36% since Oct. 1, beating the S&P 500, which is up about 9% over the same period.

The Federal Trade Commission’s announcement in June that it would approve UnitedHealth’s long-delayed acquisition of a large physician’s group owned by DaVita (DVA) helped the stock. The deal, which cost UnitedHealth $4.3 billion, was held up by regulators for more than a year.

The gradual shifting of focus away from Medicare for All was another boon for the stock. Investors grew more comfortable with the idea that drastic change isn’t likely in the near term, and attention shifted to drugmakers.

As the year comes to a close, analysts are bullish on UnitedHealth. In a note on Dec. 16, Goldman Sachs added UnitedHealth to its Americas Conviction List, saying its earnings prospects looked strong. An investor day in early December impressed analysts. “It seemed that investors were content with the UNH story—and we agree,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Frank Morgan.

Analysts also like UnitedHealth’s exposure to Medicare Advantage, the Medicare program operated by private insurers. UnitedHealth is the biggest player in the fast-growing space.

UnitedHealth’s stock is trading at 18 times projected earnings over the next 12 months. But while earnings growth is promised for next year, the election brings uncertainty. While Medicare for All has faded from the headlines, it hasn’t gone away, and is more than likely to rear up again before votes are cast next year.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.