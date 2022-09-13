A Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) insider lowered their holding by 27% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Krystal Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KRYS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Krystal Biotech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Lead Independent Director, Daniel Janney, sold US$7.1m worth of shares at a price of US$70.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$71.53, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 27% of Daniel Janney's stake. Daniel Janney was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:KRYS Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Krystal Biotech

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Krystal Biotech insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about US$285m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Krystal Biotech Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Krystal Biotech insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Krystal Biotech insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Krystal Biotech (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

