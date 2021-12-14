A Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) insider lowered their holding by 22% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Koppers Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:KOP ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Koppers Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Daniel Groves, for US$238k worth of shares, at about US$35.06 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$30.73. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Daniel Groves was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Daniel Groves ditched 12.80k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$35.79. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KOP Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

I will like Koppers Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Koppers Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.5% of Koppers Holdings shares, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Koppers Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Koppers Holdings shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Koppers Holdings insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Koppers Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

