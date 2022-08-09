A KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) insider lowered their holding by 36% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for KKR & Co. Inc.'s (NYSE:KKR ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KKR

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman, Henry Kravis, for US$384m worth of shares, at about US$82.25 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$52.81). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Henry Kravis was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KKR Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Does KKR Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. KKR insiders own 26% of the company, currently worth about US$12b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The KKR Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no KKR insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of KKR insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for KKR and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

