A Key Segment that Advisors Can’t Miss

In FinancialPlanning, Victoria Zhuang shares some insights from research regarding a key segment of the population that can help financial advisors successfully grow their practices. In essence, about $72.6 trillion of assets is set to be passed down to heirs through 2045.

And, this trend is accelerating. This year, $700 billion is forecast to be passed down, and the number is set to double by the next decade. However, many advisors are not positioned for this epic wealth transfer. Only 35% of advisors surveyed indicated that younger investors are a ‘critical priority’ or ‘high but not critical priority’.

In fact, clients under the age of 44 only make up 27% of accounts. Many in this cohort will benefit from the wealth transfer. Advisors should be appealing to this demo by offering specific advice and services regarding estate planning and wealth transfer.

Additional tips to appeal to this niche are to offer more technology like video calls, AI, and/or robo-advisors that would feel more intuitive for Millennials and Generation Z. Firms can also target or recruit younger advisors who may do a better job of connecting with ‘young heirs’.

Finsum: Prospecting ‘young heirs’ could be the key to success for advisors over the next couple of decades given the ‘great wealth transfer’ of $72.6 trillion in assets by 2045.

