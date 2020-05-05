A Key Insider Buy at this Big Stock

(Detroit)

Auto stocks have been wounded badly by the COVID lockdown. Car sales have plummeted as buyers do not go to dealerships, test drive etc. The future is not looking great either, as a long recession could crimp consumer spending and hit auto companies where it hurts most—on higher margin large vehicles (like SUVs). Interestingly though, a major Ford insider, COO Jim Farley, just picked up $1m of shares in the embattled company. It was his first open market purchase since at least 2007.

FINSUM: This is a really strong signal from a guy who has been with the company for some time.

stocks

autos

Ford

insider

GM

