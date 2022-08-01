A IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) insider increased their holdings by 3.0% last year

Insiders were net buyers of IN8bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INAB ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IN8bio

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Emily Fairbairn bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.54). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Emily Fairbairn was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:INAB Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. IN8bio insiders own about US$23m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IN8bio Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded IN8bio shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, IN8bio insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in IN8bio.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

