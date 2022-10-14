Nasdaq-Listed Companies
IIIV

A i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) insider increased their holdings by 86% last year

Contributor
Simply Wall St Simply Wall St
Published

Insiders were net buyers of i3 Verticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IIIV ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At i3 Verticals

The Chairman & CEO Gregory Daily made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$19.06 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$20.44. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for i3 Verticals share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Gregory Daily was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
NasdaqGS:IIIV Insider Trading Volume October 14th 2022

i3 Verticals is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of i3 Verticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that i3 Verticals insiders own about US$5.4m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About i3 Verticals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no i3 Verticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more i3 Verticals stock. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IIIV

Latest Nasdaq-Listed Companies Videos

Behind the Bell: Nayax

Oct 04, 2022

Simply Wall St

We help you make informed decisions by giving you access to institutional quality data and analysis presented visually.

Learn More

Explore Nasdaq-Listed Companies

Explore

Most Popular