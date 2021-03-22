A Hyperinnovative Small MedTech Stock Pioneering a New Generation of Ultrasound Technology

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Have you ever walked into a hospital room and thought… wow, this technology looks old!

I know I have. I look at those big, clunky ultrasound machines that look like they haven’t been updated since 2005, and am somewhat dumbfounded.

After all, we’ve figured out how to compress the world’s information library and seemingly infinite computational power into a tiny device that fits in our hands and costs only about $1,000.

Given that context, why on Earth are we still doing ultrasounds with machines that are the size of humans and cost $50,000?

We shouldn’t be – the answer is that simple. Today’s medical imaging technology and ultrasound equipment is obsolete.

It needs to be modernized. It needs to miniaturized. It needs to be made affordable, portable, and convenient.

After all, two-thirds of diagnostic dilemmas can be addressed through simple medical imaging… yet, because ultrasound equipment today is so bulky, unportable, and expensive, roughly two-thirds of the world has no access to medical imaging.

This isn’t an issue of hospitals wanting better equipment to look “cool.”

It’s a fundamental human rights issue. Unless we create a new generation of affordable medical imaging technology, we cannot globally democratize access to healthcare.

Fortunately, one small, hyperinnovative medical technology company is on the cutting edge of doing just this – creating a new generation of miniaturized, affordable, and advanced ultrasound machines.

Today, we will tell you all about this small company and its breakthrough solution that could potentially change the entire medical imaging market. As the company does democratize access to medical imaging tech over the next decade, its novel solution will be in every hospital room in the world, and its stock price will soar.

Defining the Future of Medical Imaging with a Breakthrough Semiconductor-Based Technology

Let’s rewind back to 1990.

At the time, the consumer imaging market looked very much like what the medical imaging market looks like today. That is, pictures were taken with bulky and expensive cameras, and then either transferred to and stored in a bulky and expensive computer, or taken to a bulky and expensive development studio.

It was a slow, inflexible, expensive, and cumbersome process that ultimately limited the consumer imaging market.

Then the breakthrough happened.

Specifically, Apple figured out to leverage semiconductor-based technology to revolutionize the consumer imaging market, and modernize and miniaturize the entire photography process into a single smartphone.

Now, we can take thousands of photos… whenever we want… however we want… for as long as want… immediately… with instant storage capability… and all at a much, much lower price that ultimately feels like nothing since it’s bundled into the cost of a smartphone.

The medical imaging market will undergo a similar transformation over the next decade – and the Apple of this space is a $3.7 billion medical imaging technology company by the name of Butterfly Network (BFLY).

In short, Butterfly Network is leveraging a proprietary, patented semiconductor-based medical imaging technology platform so that you can do ultrasounds on a smartphone.

At a deeper level, the company has created a unique technology platform – called Ultrasound-on-Chip – which leverages miniature semiconductor chips to perform ultrasounds. The company has used this technology to create a new class of medical imaging devices – called iQ devices – that fit in your hands, and plug into any smartphone to perform highly advanced ultrasounds.

Importantly – as is the case between legacy cameras and iPhone cameras – there is no difference in quality between legacy ultrasound machines and iQ devices. Both provide very reliable images, and on many specs such as signal processing and imaging capability, the iQ devices actually perform better.

The only differences – again, as is the case between legacy cameras and iPhones cameras – are that iQ devices are smaller, cheaper, and more convenient. They fit in your hand, cost about $2,000, and work anywhere, anytime, so long as there is a smartphone to plug into…

Make no mistake. Just as iPhone cameras redefined and took over the consumer imaging market over the past three decades, Butterfly Network’s iQ devices will redefine and takeover the medical imaging market over the next few decades.

These devices will become a ubiquity in all hospitals everywhere. Goodbye clunky, expensive ultrasound machines that look like they’re from 2005. Hello small, affordable iQ devices that look they like belong in today’s “mini-technology” world.

Butterfly Network is early on its journey towards taking over the medical imaging market. According to its 2020 numbers, the company controls just about 0.6% of the medical imaging industry today.

There’s lots of room for growth here.

If iQ devices do become the norm and Butterfly Network expands to 10% or 20% market share, this is a multi-billion-dollar revenue company in the making – and yet, Butterfly Network is worth just $3.7 billion today.

The potential upside here is enormous as Butterfly Network turns into the dominant medical imaging technology company in the world – meaning that you should consider taking a position in Butterfly Network stock today.

