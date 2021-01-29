A Highly Specialized Gene Editing Stock with a Clear Pathway to Big Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Welcome to the Genomic Revolution.

It’s been a long, long journey… but we are finally at the point where genomics – the branch of molecular biology concerned with the structure, function, evolution, and mapping of genomes – is ready to change the world.

DNA was first identified back in the 1860s by Swiss chemist Friedrich Miescher. In 1953, James Watson and Francis Crick discovered the double helix structure of DNA. 24 years later, Frederick Sanger developed the world’s first DNA sequencing technique to determine the order of nucleotides in DNA.

Over the course of the next three decades, researchers proceeded to map the human genome. Then, in 2012, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier changed the world when they created a novel gene editing technique – dubbed CRISPR-Cas9 – that could be used to modify the human genome.

And now… artificial intelligence is converging with decades of breakthrough genomics research to create a new generation of hyper-efficient, hyper-accurate, and hyper-precise gene editing medicines.

Those medicines are going through clinical trials today. The first will likely be in-market within the next few years.

In other words, the 160-year-old dream of gene editing is finally turning into a reality.

That’s a big deal.

Gene editing – at scale – has the potential to cure disease, fix genetic disorders, improve food quality, alleviate resource depletion, and so much more. Gene editing will, quite literally, change everything… because, after all, it enables us to change DNA, and every living thing in this world is built on DNA.

It goes without saying, then, that this is the breakthrough of a century.

And – considering it’ll all turn into a reality within the next few years – the time to invest in the Genomic Revolution is today.

Today, we will give you one way to play this once-in-a-lifetime revolution. It’s by buying a highly specialized gene editor that has a clear pathway to unlocking huge gains throughout the 2020s by curing genetic disorders no one else is targeting.

The Genomic Biotech Leader in Relatively Niche & Competition-less Markets

As longtime readers know, there are only a handful of large, well-established gene editors with robust and mature therapy pipelines in the world today. Because gene editing science is somewhat homogenous, many of them are attacking the same end-markets, like ocular diseases and sickle cell disease.

But not Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA).

Founded by Jennifer Doudna – widely considered the “Mother of CRISPR-Cas9” – this $5 billion gene editor is as mature and well-established as anyone in the genomics industry, with one gene-edited medicine that is already in Phase 1 clinical trials.

But, importantly, Intellia is not attacking the crowded ocular and sickle cell disease markets. Instead, Intellia is targeting smaller, more specialized markets with its portfolio of therapies.

The first such market? Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), a progressive condition caused by a buildup of abnormal deposits of protein in the body’s organs and tissues, and which negatively impacts nerves, the heart, kidneys, and the eyes.

It’s a fairly rare condition (less than 600,000 patients globally), with a small addressable market (the treatment market today measures under $1 billion), but Intellia is the undisputed leader in pioneering a gene-edited medicine to entirely eradicate ATTR with its NTLA-2001 medicine that is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Meanwhile, the company’s two other leading medicines – NTLA-2002 and NTLA-5001 – are also attacking niche markets.

NTLA-2002 is targeted at curing hereditary angioedema (HAE), a genetic disorder characterized by consistent and severe swelling. It, too, is the leading gene-edited medicine in its target market. NTLA-5001, meanwhile, is targeted at curing Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) – and, as you probably guessed, is also the leading gene-edited therapy for AML.

Intellia expects to submit INDs for both medicines in 2021.

Thus, by early 2022, Intellia could have three leading gene-edited medicines going through clinical trials.

If all three medicines pass clinical trials – which looks plausible given robust early clinical data – then Intellia will have three very potent, approved gene-edited medicines in largely competition-less markets by the mid-2020s.

Does that sound like a winning recipe?

It should.

Alone, Intellia’s niche medicines don’t pack a big punch. But, when bundled together, they do pack a big bunch. Between the HAE, AML, and ATTR end-markets, Intellia’s addressable market should measure ~$20 billion by the end of the decade.

Intellia should be able to capture a big chunk of that market, meaning that this is easily a $5+ billion company in the long run.

Biotech stocks typically trade around 8X sales. That typical multiple implies a potential future valuation for this specialized gene editor of at least $40 billion.

That, of course, is large enough upside to warrant putting Intellia Therapeutics stock on your buy radar today.

