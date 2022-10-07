A Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) insider lowered their holding by 38% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Hennessy Advisors, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HNNA ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hennessy Advisors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Director, Daniel Steadman, for US$148k worth of shares, at about US$9.83 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$8.80. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Daniel Steadman.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Hennessy Advisors Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hennessy Advisors insiders own about US$27m worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hennessy Advisors Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Hennessy Advisors insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Hennessy Advisors, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Hennessy Advisors has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

