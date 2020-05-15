A Healthcare ETF Making a Name for Itself at Just the Right Time

With a ballast from the coronavirus, the healthcare sector is performing well in 2020. To be more specific, growth-oriented areas of the group, namely biotechnology, are delivering out-performance. Over the past month, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is up 11.52 percent and recently hit an all-time high.

More than 100 companies are working on therapies, treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, many of which fit the bill as biotech names – think Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Moderna (MRNA) – explaining why investors are showing so much enthusiasm for that corner of the healthcare space.

Not to be lost in the shuffle is healthcare innovation, a concept accessible via several exchange traded funds, including the Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (BTEC). Somewhat quietly, BTEC is on its impressive run of its own as it is higher by almost 18 percent for the month ending May 14. That makes it one of the best-performing healthcare ETFs over that span.

Traditional healthcare ETFs are heavy on old guard pharmaceuticals and large-cap biotechnology companies, meaning the concept of healthcare innovation in the ETF wrapper gets thematic treatment, but this is one of the more credible, fundamentally sound themes investors can tap.

Betting on BTEC

BTEC, which debuted nearly four years ago, tracks the Nasdaq Healthcare Innovators Index, which “uses a quantitative model designed to identify equity securities in the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index (including growth and value stock) that are small and medium capitalization U.S. healthcare companies,” according to Principal.

What makes BTEC unique – and potentially potent – is its index's high bar for inclusion. For starters, the Nasdaq Healthcare Innovators Index only includes companies deemed to be research and development “intensive.” This can help investors avoid slow-moving, old school pharmaceuticals companies that are facing patent cliffs or dealing with weak pipelines.

Second, BTEC's benchmark excludes companies with inconsistent or negative earnings history. Under any circumstances, that's advantageous, but with the growth part of healthcare, it's all the more vital because some companies face cash issues and may not have the financing to last long enough to get a drug to market.

The earnings qualifier is relevant with BTEC because the average market value of its 207 holdings is $3.29 billion, putting the fund at the lower end of mid-cap territory – an area where some healthcare companies struggle to turn a profit and generate cash flow.

Stringent criteria for inclusion and strong performance are likely among the reasons why investors have added almost $12.7 million to BTEC since the start of the second quarter, vaulting the fund north of $75 million in assets under management.

Bottom Line: Going Beyond Coronavirus

While this is more a stock-specific issue, some ETFs are being inflated due to their exposure to coronavirus plays. To be fair, that is helping BTEC as Moderna is the fund's largest holding at a weight of almost 5.20 percent. That's almost 200 basis points higher the ETF's next-largest holding.

That said, BTEC has post-virus allure and the ability to prove durable after COVID-19 is vanquished.

Yes, there are some other BTEC members that are working on coronavirus treatments, and yes, the fund devotes over the 60 percent of its weight to biotech stocks.

However, the bulk of those holdings are not developing COVID-19 treatments or vaccines. Many have exposure to longer-ranging themes, including genomics and oncology. Many of the fund's non-biotech names, such as Teladoc (TDOC), are equipment providers with favorable long-term trends that were apparent before the coronavirus.

In other words, there's no denying the virus is helping BTEC, but that scenario isn't needed for this fund to continue delivering for investors.

