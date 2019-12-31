A Great Strategy to Beat the Index

(New York)

It should not be this easy to beat the Dow, but it is. In the last ten years, investors could have used a very simple strategy to outperform the index by a significant level. The strategy is called “Dogs of the Dow”, which is the method of buying the ten highest yielding stocks in the Dow. Over the last decade, the strategy outperformed the index in 7 years and overall outpaced the Dow by 1.7% per year, returning an average of 15% per year for a decade. It also outperformed the S&P 500 considerably.

FINSUM: Who sad value investing is dead? This is a classic strategy that has worked to great effect.

stocks

large cap

dow

dividends

yields

dogs of the dow

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.