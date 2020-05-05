A Great Beaten up Stock

(New York)

The stock market is a minefield right now. A lot of stocks have taken big hits. Some have rallied too much, others still have further to fall. There will be further unpredicted consequences of the COVID economy, so the future is not clear for many stocks. So, where to put money? Here is a suggestion—a down and out, beaten up, but promising fast food stock. Take a look at Restaurant Brands (ticker: QSR), which owns Popeyes, Tim Horton, and Burger King. Shares are down 28% since the end of February, and it has stable earnings and plenty of cash on hand to handle expenses. Popeyes is seeing a return to sales growth while Burger King has suspended its COVID-related fall and is starting to move back to normalcy.

FINSUM: We like this stock because fast food chains are likely to hold up well during the recession. The food is cheap and the restaurants are almost tailor made for COVID (i.e. they already have drive-through).

stocks

fast food

QSR

burger king

popeyes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.