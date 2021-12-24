A GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) insider increased their holdings last year

Looking at GrafTech International Ltd.'s (NYSE:EAF ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

GrafTech International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jean-Marc Germain bought US$446k worth of shares at a price of US$12.75 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.65). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jean-Marc Germain was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Jean-Marc Germain purchased 40.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$12.65. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EAF Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests GrafTech International insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$4.5m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GrafTech International Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that GrafTech International insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in GrafTech International.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

