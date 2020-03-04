A Good Stock Buy for Coronavirus

(New York)

How about some stocks with good income that should stand up well to the coronavirus scare? Sounds good. Well, take a look at the most obvious sector for such: healthcare. Healthcare stocks have great dividend yields right now and should be impervious to coronavirus by definition. Plus, they have a tailwind that only really arrived yesterday—a resurgent Joe Biden, who does not want to tear up the status quo of US healthcare. A couple good funds for this are the SPDR XLV or HGHAX.

FINSUM: This seems like a very good call—good income and a natural defensiveness to the virus scare. Plus, Biden’s resurgence should be positive.

coronavirus

stocks

healthcare

biden

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.