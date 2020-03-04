A Good Stock Buy for Coronavirus
(New York)
How about some stocks with good income that should stand up well to the coronavirus scare? Sounds good. Well, take a look at the most obvious sector for such: healthcare. Healthcare stocks have great dividend yields right now and should be impervious to coronavirus by definition. Plus, they have a tailwind that only really arrived yesterday—a resurgent Joe Biden, who does not want to tear up the status quo of US healthcare. A couple good funds for this are the SPDR XLV or HGHAX.
FINSUM: This seems like a very good call—good income and a natural defensiveness to the virus scare. Plus, Biden’s resurgence should be positive.
- coronavirus
- stocks
- healthcare
- biden
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.