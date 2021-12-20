A good number of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Smart Sand Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Operating Officer, William Young, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$137k worth of shares at a price of US$2.88 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$1.78. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Smart Sand insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SND Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Smart Sand insiders own about US$9.2m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Smart Sand Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Smart Sand insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Smart Sand that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

