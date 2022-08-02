A good number of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

Quite a few Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sema4 Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder Eric Schadt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$192k worth of shares at a price of US$1.92 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.68). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Eric Schadt was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably Eric Schadt was also the biggest seller.

In total, Sema4 Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SMFR Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Sema4 Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Sema4 Holdings. Specifically, Founder Eric Schadt bought US$192k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Sema4 Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Sema4 Holdings insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$7.2m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sema4 Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Neither the level of insider ownership, nor the transactions over the last twelve months inspire us, but we think the recent buying is positive. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Sema4 Holdings (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course Sema4 Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.