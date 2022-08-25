A good number of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

A number of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ryerson Holding

In fact, the recent sale by Edward Lehner was the biggest sale of Ryerson Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$30.41. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Ryerson Holding insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:RYI Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Insiders At Ryerson Holding Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Ryerson Holding shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$349k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Ryerson Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.3% of Ryerson Holding shares, worth about US$37m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ryerson Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Ryerson Holding shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Ryerson Holding makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Ryerson Holding.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

